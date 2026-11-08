Diwali Muhurat trading 2026: Top 3 Samvat 2083 stock picks under ₹100 — Suzlon, NHPC, South Bank by Sumeet Bagadia

Diwali 2026 | Muhurat Trading 2026 | Samvat 2026 stock picks: After witnessing a broad market rally, the Indian stock market is ready for the ceremonial special Muhurat Trading session 2026 on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The 70-minute special session will begin today at 2:20 PM and end at 3:30 PM. It should be noted that over the last decade, the Indian indices Sensex and Nifty 50 have ended higher for the last eight successive sessions. They ended in red only in 2016 and 2017.
According to data available on HDFC Sky, from 2006 to 2025, the Nifty 50 index closed lower than its previous close on just five occasions: 2007, 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2017. The 50-stock index has been finishing higher since 2018. The 30-stock index Sensex finished lower on just four occasions: 2007, 2012, 2016, and 2017. So, in the last ten years, both Nifty 50 and Sensex have ended higher for the last eight straight sessions, and the key indices have ended higher on 8 out of 10 Muhurat Trading sessions in the last 10 years. This means the decadal strike rate for both the Sensex and the Nifty is 80%, and market observers expect it to rise to 90%.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the key indices, Sensex and Nifty, may end higher today as well, as global and domestic sentiments signal a gap-upduring the special Muhurat Trading session 2026. He said that Muhurat Trading may open with a big gap-up and end below the opening levels, but it may also end above the previous close, as people don't leave their positions open during the short special ceremonial session.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index at the beginning of Samvat 2083, Sumeet Bagadia said the 50-stock index has immediate support at 24,800–24,850, while resistance is seen around 25,130–25,200.
“Call OI is concentrated around 25,000–25,200 and Put OI around 24,800–25,000. The broader bias remains positive, although some profit booking or consolidation may follow the sharp rally,” Bagadia added.
Regarding stocks to buy during the Muhurat trading session 2026, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three Samvat 2083 stock picks: Suzlon Energy, NHPC, and South Indian Bank.
1] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹38.80 | Target ₹43 | Stop Loss ₹36.50;
2] NHPC: Buy at ₹82.08 | Target ₹90 | Stop Loss ₹77.50; and
3] South Indian Bank: Buy at ₹57.75 | Target ₹63.50 | Stop Loss ₹54.50.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.