Diwali Muhurat trading 2026: Why HDFC Bank shares a talking point today amid Samvat 2083 despite 13% monthly rally

Diwali Muhurat trading 2026: Shares of HDFC Bank remained under pressure during the Diwali Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8. The banking heavyweight shares opened higher during the session, but fell as the special live trading session drew to close.

Nifty Bank under pressure The decline in HDFC Bank came as Nifty Bank was down 0.27% lower at 3:20 pm on Sunday, November 8. Apart from HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Axis Bank, AU Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India were among the top Bank Nifty laggards

HDFC Bank share price falls during Muhurat trading session Shares of HDFC Bank were trading 0.32% lower at ₹784.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹12,10,672.68 crore at 3:24 pm on Sunday, November 8. Its share price value touched an intraday high of ₹795 per share and an intraday low of ₹783.20 per share during the intraday trading session.

HDFC share price trend The recent decline in HDFC Bank shares has come after the private bank stock saw sharp upside over the past few trading sessions. HDFC Bank stock value surged 13.32% in one week, 13.35% in two weeks, and 7% in three months. The private bank stock has declined 20.82% in 2026 so far and 20.19% in one year.

Diwali Muhurat trading session Nifty 50 opened higher at 25,070.45 points during Diwali Muhurat trading session today, the benchmark index was up 0.16% higher at 25,071.05 points at 3:01 pm on Sunday, November 8. BSE Sensex was trading 214 points higher 81, 230 points. Nearly all the broad market indices were trading in green during the special live trading session today.