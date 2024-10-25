Markets
For Diwali Muhurat trading, focus on these 3 high-delivery stocks
Brijesh Bhatia 4 min read 25 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Investors can identify lucrative opportunities by focusing on delivery volumes rather than herd mentality. Using a top-down approach, here are three stocks from these sectors that warrant attention this Diwali
As Diwali, one of India's most celebrated festivals, approaches, a palpable excitement fills the air. It is a celebration oflights and new beginnings and a period when many individuals invest in the stock markets.
