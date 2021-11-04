Indian markets were higher today in the special one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading session which marks the start of Samvat 2078. Positive global cues and a sharp cut excise duty on petrol and diesel lifted the sentiment. The Sensex was up over 300 points at 60,118. Banks led the gainers with Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI up about 1% each.

In Samvat 2077, while Nifty delivered 40% return while midcap and smallcap indices gave stronger returns.

Global stocks markets were mostly higher today, a day after the Federal Reserve said it would this month start tapering its pandemic support programme. Oil rebounded from recent losses, with traders awaiting an output gathering of OPEC and other key producers.

As widely expected, the Fed on Wednesday said it would start reducing the monthly pace of quantitative easing (QE) stimulus purchases by $10 billion for Treasuries and $5 billion for mortgage-backed securities. But the central bank said the announcement fuelled another record rally on Wall Street, and gains across Asia.

“After the spectacular returns in Samvat 2077, investors should expect modest returns only, say in low teens, in Samvat 2078. This Samvat is likely to be very volatile, unlike last Samvat. Rising inflation would be the biggest known threat to the market. Rate hikes by the Fed can happen by the end of 2022 or, perhaps, earlier than that if persistent inflation and the bond market forces the Fed's hands. Rate hikes by the Fed will lead to some capital flight from emerging markets like India and this is likely to trigger some sharp correction in the market. But the correction may turn out to be low and short-lived if the economy rebounds smartly," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.