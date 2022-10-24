Diwali Muhurat trading session: Zerodha on settlement, brokerage in F&O, intraday trades1 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 06:05 PM IST
Muhurat trading this year for Equities, Equity F&O, Currency F&O, and Commodities will be conducted on today. In line with its tradition over the last 12 years, Zerodha said brokerage charges for all trades during the Muhurat trading session will be reversed. Zero brokerage on all Intraday, F&O, and commodity trades.