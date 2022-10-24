Muhurat trading this year for Equities, Equity F&O, Currency F&O, and Commodities will be conducted on today. In line with its tradition over the last 12 years, Zerodha said brokerage charges for all trades during the Muhurat trading session will be reversed. Zero brokerage on all Intraday, F&O, and commodity trades.

Here is what Zerodha said on settlement and F&O credits

The pre-open period will start from 6:00 PM 6:08 PM while Normal Market between 6:15 PM and 7:15 PM.

The Closing Session -7:25 PM 7:35 PM

Derivatives - F&O, Currency, MCX - 6:15 PM 7:15 PM (Random closure in the last one minute)

Any F&O credits (i.e. premium from options sold, marked-to-market profit, intraday profits, etc.) from October 21st and intraday equity profits from October 20th & 21st will not be included in the available funds during the Muhurat trading session due to the settlement holiday. Meanwhile, you will be able to check these credits in your Console ledger.

All intraday positions will be squared off 10 mins prior to market closing. After Market Orders (AMO) will be collected until 5:57 PM for Equities and 6:10 PM for F&O on October 24th to be placed in the Muhurat trading session.

You will be charged brokerage on 24th October 2022, however, this will be reversed/credited back to your trading ledger within 3 working days.

SIP orders on Kite will not be executed during the Muhurat trading session. The scheduled SIP orders on 24th October will be placed on the next trading day.