Diwali Muhurat Trading Stock Picks 2026 under ₹200: Start Samvat 2083 with Ashok Leyland, Swiggy, PNB | By Anand Rathi

Diwali 2026 | Muhurat Trading 2026 | Samvat 2083 stock picks: After witnessing a broad market rally, the Indian stock market is ready for the ceremonial special Muhurat Trading session 2026 on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The 70-minute special session will begin today at 2:20 PM and end at 3:30 PM. It should be noted that over the last decade, the Indian indices Sensex and Nifty 50 have ended higher for the last eight successive sessions. They ended in red only in 2016 and 2017.

According to data available on HDFC Sky, from 2006 to 2025, the Nifty 50 index closed lower than its previous close on just five occasions: 2007, 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2017. The 50-stock index has been finishing higher since 2018. The 30-stock index Sensex finished lower on just four occasions: 2007, 2012, 2016, and 2017. So, in the last ten years, both Nifty 50 and Sensex have ended higher for the last eight straight sessions, and the key indices have ended higher on 8 out of 10 Muhurat Trading sessions in the last 10 years. This means the decadal strike rate for both the Sensex and the Nifty is 80%, and market observers expect it to rise to 90%.

Outlook for Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market may see upside during Muhurat Trading 2026, as people buy on Diwali.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “From a technical perspective, the Nifty has staged a remarkable recovery from the 22,200–22,500 support zone and has comfortably moved above the earlier resistance levels of 23,200 and 24,700. The 24,700 level will now be an important level to watch in the coming week. Below this, the next significant support is placed around 24,200, which coincides with the 200-day moving average.”

“On the upside, the 25,500–25,600 zone will be the next important target, coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire decline from the previous year's high of 26,400. A sustained move above this zone could further strengthen the bullish outlook and potentially open the door for fresh highs,” Dongre added.

However, the Anand Rathi expert said, a decisive decline below 24,200, particularly on a closing basis, would weaken the current technical structure and could trigger renewed selling pressure. Despite the sharp recovery, the Nifty is now approaching overbought territory on the weekly chart. Therefore, some consolidation or profit-booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out. From an investment perspective, a buy-on-dips strategy may remain favourable, provided the index continues to hold its crucial support levels.

Samvat 2083 stock picks | Stocks to buy under ₹ 200 Regarding stocks to buy during the Muhurat Trading 2026, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares: Ashok Leyland, Swiggy, and PNB.

1] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹172 | Target ₹190 | Stop Loss ₹160;

2] Swiggy: Buy at ₹191 | Target ₹220 | Stop Loss ₹180; and

3] PNB: Buy at ₹126 | Target ₹134 | Stop Loss ₹122.