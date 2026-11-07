Diwali Muhurat trading stocks+ dividend: Expert picks 2 stocks for Samvat 2083 with record dates next week - Do you own?

Diwali Muhurat trading stocks: The countdown to Diwali 2026 muhurat trading session has begun, with investors gearing up to participate in the special live trading session, scheduled for November 8, Sunday. But what if your Muhurat trading stock pick also rewards with dividend opportunity?

Advertisement

Aurobindo Pharma and Balkrishna Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra are the three stocks recommended by Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd. for Samvat 2083. According to the expert, these three stocks have strong potential upside over the next 12 months. Interestingly, Balkrishna Industries and Aurobindo Pharma have also fixed dividend record dates for the coming week.

Diwali Muhurat trading stock picks The Indian stock market saw sharp reversal in trend as Nifty and Sensex staged their best ever weekly performance in years. Nifty 50 closed 2% higher after reclaiming the 25,000 levels for the first time in six months.

The Nifty 50 gained nearly 7.58% over the past week. The BSE Sensex surged 7.47% over the last five trading sessions. With the Diwali Muhurat trading session just a day away on November 8, market experts have identified three stocks that could remain in focus in Samvat 2083, with up to 25% upside potential.

Advertisement

The positive upside is likely to continue in the Diwali Muhurat trading session, according to Ravi Singh.

“Muhurat trading should be approached with a quality-first, long-term investment strategy rather than short-term speculation. Investors can use this auspicious session to accumulate fundamentally strong companies with healthy earnings visibility and reasonable valuations. Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the stocks worth considering, with potential upside of 13%, 14% and 25%, respectively, over the next 12 months,” explained Singh.

Balkrishna dividend record date Shares of Balkrishna Industries closed 0.18% lower at ₹2406.90 per share. The company’s board of directors had announced ₹4 per equity share dividend. The board has fixed November 11 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Advertisement

Aurobindo Pharma dividend record date Aurobindo Pharma Limited shares closed 0.49% higher at ₹1797 per share on BSE on Friday with an Mcap of ₹1,03,395.41 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered 57.56% return in one year. The company has announced ₹11 per share dividend with a face value of Re 1 each. The board has fixed November 11 as the record date for the payout.

Diwali Muhurat trading session strategy Nifty 50 and Sensex remain highly volatile during the one-hour long special Diwali Muhurat trading session and the performance is mostly driven by sentiment and relatively limited participation.

“Investors should avoid chasing sharp intraday moves, use limit orders and deploy capital gradually. The focus should remain on quality businesses and long-term wealth creation rather than treating Muhurat trading as an opportunity for aggressive short-term bets,” noted the expert.

Advertisement