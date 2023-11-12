Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 today: The BSE and NSE will open for an hour today November 12, despite it being a Sunday, on account of the Diwali Mahurat trade.

As per separate circulars from each of the exchanges, the symbolic trading session window, which includes a 15-minute pre-market session, will be opened from 6 pm to 7.15 pm today.

Mahurat Trading - What is it?

Mahurat trading is a symbolic hour-long session opened by the market exchanges in India on Diwali each year since the day is considered an auspicious time to invest in stocks.

According to market analyst, interest and participation is expected to be high as Diwali is considered the "ideal time to start anything new" and investors are said to benefit throughout the year from trading during this session.

It is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth. Thus, on Diwali each year, despite regular trading being shut, the one-hour window is opened.

All trades executed during the Muhurat session are settled on the same day during the 15-minute pre-opening and closing sessions.

Last year, the BSE and NSE were opened between 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm on October 24 for Muhurat trade.

Mahurat trading - Date and timings

The stock exchanges will have the Muhurat trading today November 12 between 6-7.15 pm, as per separate circulars from the BSE and NSE. This includes a pre-market session from 6-6.08 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Additionally, the block deal window will open at 5:45 pm. In the commodity and currency derivative segment, the muhurat trading session will take place from 6:15-7:15 pm.

Notably, the trade modification will be available until 7:25 pm to accommodate any changes.

Mahurat trading - what can you invest in?

Trading windows will be opened across market segments. You can thus invest in equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.

Notably, the markets closed in the green during Muhurat trading sessions in 2022 and 2021. The Sensex and Nifty each gained 0.88 percent during last year's session and 0.49 percent in 2021.

Market movements are generally expected to be volatile during today's session.

Muhurat trading - Strategy

“Over the past ten Muhurat trading sessions, seven instances concluded with positive returns, highlighting the auspicious nature of the occasion for market participants," said Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director at Mastertrust.

Samvat 2080 - Outlook & more

Samvat 2080 holds a special significance in the Indian stock market, marking the beginning of a new Hindu year or Vikram Samvat and a fresh start for investors.

The Vikram Samvat calendar is a lunar calendar, and the new year typically begins with the festival of Diwali. So, Samvat 2080 started around the time of Diwali in 2023 in the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Samvat 2080 commenced on November 12 and there is a lot of anticipation among investors, and it is important to know all the details about muhurat trading.

In light of mounting fundamental tailwinds, the market is poised to sustain its prevailing bullish momentum into Vikram Samvat 2080, said Arora.

"One should invest in equity from a long-term investment perspective, the equity market can deliver a phenomenal return. Ideally, you should diversify investments in sync with your risk appetite and your original investment plan that you have made for achieving your short and long-term financial goals," he added.

