Diwali Picks: Centrum Broking suggests Dixon Tech, Azad Engineering, Canara Bank, 2 other stocks to buy for Samvat 2082

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, has been witnessing a strong rally on Friday, gaining over half a percent each, ahead of the Dhanteras and Diwali festivities. The Sensex surged over 400 points, crossing the 84,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 scaled past 25,700, hitting its highest level in the past yea

Advertisement

Investors are now looking forward to the Diwali Muhurat trading session scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Traditionally, Muhurat trading is considered an auspicious occasion, with market participants believing that buying equities on this day brings wealth and prosperity.

Brokerage firm Centrum Broking has released the list of its Diwali stock picks. These stocks to buy for Samvat 2082 include five fundamental stock picks and five technical stock picks. The fundamental stock picks include Dixon Technologies (India), Azad Engineering, Syrma SGS Technology, Canara Bank and Cholamandalam Investments & Finance.

Also Read | Diwali stock picks 2025: 12 Muhurat trading picks by JM Financial

Here are the fundamental Diwali stock picks by Centrum Broking:

Dixon Technologies | Target Price: ₹ 21,574 Smartphone volumes stood at 9.6 million units in Q1FY26. Centrum Broking expects Dixon’s healthy order book to drive ~15% QoQ volume growth in Q2FY26. With Longcheer’s India volumes at 25 million units and a proposed 51% JV with Vivo (FY27), growth visibility remains strong. It values the company at 67x Q2FY28E TTM EPS, arriving at Dixon Technologies share price target of ₹21,574.

Advertisement

Azad Engineering | Target Price: ₹ 2,145 Backed by a strong order book of ₹6,000 crore, Azad Engineering is positioned with a projected (FY27) book-to-bill of 10x. Margins at both EBITDA and PAT levels have consistently expanded, supported by aggressive capacity addition. While Azad Engineering stock price currently trades at a rich P/E of 106, the brokerage firm values the stock at 65x Q2FY28E EPS of ₹33, leading to a share price target of ₹2,145.

Syrma SGS Technology | Target Price: ₹ 1,035 With PAT margins expected to stabilize at ~7% over the next two years, coupled with margin gains from the PCB business, Syrma SGS Technology is well-positioned for growth, said the brokerage firm. It values the company at 45x FY27E EPS of ₹23. It has Syrma SGS Technology share price target of ₹1,035.

Advertisement

Also Read | Muhurat trading picks for Diwali 2025: ICICI Direct recommends 8 stocks to buy

Canara Bank | Target Price: ₹ 151 Canara Bank has reported a steady decline in NPAs over the past three years, while NIMs have stabilized at ~2.4%. We expect NIMs to gradually improve to 2.7–2.8% between FY27–FY28. The stock is valued at 1.2x FY27E ABV of ₹126. Canara Bank share price target is set at ₹151.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance | Target Price: ₹ 1,935 Centrum Broking believes Cholamandalam Investment & Finance will be able to navigate near-term challenges in Q2FY26 and sustain its guided ~20% CAGR, with NIM expansion of ~15 bps. It values the stock at 4.5x Q2FY28E BV of ₹430, leading to a 1-year target price of ₹1,935.

Advertisement