Top Diwali picks: 15 stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal

Motilal believes SBI appears well positioned to report strong uptick in earnings, led by normalization in credit cost. For Tata Motors, it said that while India CV business would see cyclical recovery, JLR is witnessing both cyclical and structural, supported by a favorable product mix. This could drive recovery in JLR's EBIT margins and leave scope for a surprise on profitability.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}