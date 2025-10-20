Diwali stock picks: Steady foundations for Samvat 2082 to ride the next bull run
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for the day of Diwali, 20 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
As India ushers in Samvat 2082, equity markets appear set for a period of consolidation and steady strength rather than exuberance. After a year marked by global uncertainty—from tariff shocks to slowing consumption—investor sentiment is gradually turning constructive. Recent GST rationalization measures, a steady government-led capex push, and early signs of private investment revival are expected to rekindle demand and earnings momentum in the coming months.