Diwali stock picks: Steady foundations for Samvat 2082 to ride the next bull run

Despite global headwinds, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain resilient. The country maintains one of the lowest Debt-to-GDP ratios among major economies, inflation is largely under control, and fiscal discipline has drawn positive attention from rating agencies. Robust domestic liquidity, supported by consistent SIP inflows and rising retail participation, has offset persistent foreign selling and provided stability to markets. With GDP growth projected at 6.8–7%, India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

Despite global headwinds, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain resilient. The country maintains one of the lowest Debt-to-GDP ratios among major economies, inflation is largely under control, and fiscal discipline has drawn positive attention from rating agencies. Robust domestic liquidity, supported by consistent SIP inflows and rising retail participation, has offset persistent foreign selling and provided stability to markets. With GDP growth projected at 6.8–7%, India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

Also Read | Shubh labh or stock loss? A reality check on festive picks

Against this backdrop, our Samvat 2082 Diwali Portfolio highlights seven high-conviction ideas poised to benefit from India’s next phase of growth, spanning infrastructure, consumption, finance, and industrial transformation.

(MarketSmith)

Top Diwali Picks for Samvat 2082 Larsen & Toubro (L&T): Positioned at the heart of India’s infrastructure and green energy expansion, backed by a robust order book and strong execution pipeline.

Positioned at the heart of India’s infrastructure and green energy expansion, backed by a robust order book and strong execution pipeline. BEML Ltd : A key beneficiary of the government’s “Make in India" and defence modernization initiatives, with growing exposure to rail and metro projects.

A key beneficiary of the government’s “Make in India" and defence modernization initiatives, with growing exposure to rail and metro projects. Apollo Hospitals : Leading India’s healthcare evolution through capacity expansion, specialty care, and a strong digital ecosystem.

Leading India’s healthcare evolution through capacity expansion, specialty care, and a strong digital ecosystem. VST Tillers & Tractors: Riding India’s small-farm mechanization wave with strong sales momentum and rural market penetration.

Riding India’s small-farm mechanization wave with strong sales momentum and rural market penetration. Sarda Energy & Minerals: Benefiting from integrated operations, power asset synergy, and buoyant ferro-alloy realizations.

Benefiting from integrated operations, power asset synergy, and buoyant ferro-alloy realizations. Lemon Tree Hotels : Leveraging India’s travel boom through an asset-light expansion model and growing premium portfolio.

Leveraging India’s travel boom through an asset-light expansion model and growing premium portfolio. Bank of Maharashtra: Among the most efficient PSBs, combining robust credit growth, improving asset quality, and strong digital initiatives.

Also Read | Infosys Q2 had some bright spots—but now comes the hard part

Each of these companies represents a strong structural story, driven by fiscal stability, policy continuity, and domestic demand resilience.

As we light up the festive season, Samvat 2082 may not start with a bang, but it promises to build the foundations for India’s next bull run — powered by disciplined investing, resilient fundamentals, and a renewed focus on long-term wealth creation.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543