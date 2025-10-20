Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Diwali stock picks: Steady foundations for Samvat 2082 to ride the next bull run

Diwali stock picks: Steady foundations for Samvat 2082 to ride the next bull run

MarketSmith India

MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for the day of Diwali, 20 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.

Stock recommendations: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for 20 October.
Gift this article

As India ushers in Samvat 2082, equity markets appear set for a period of consolidation and steady strength rather than exuberance. After a year marked by global uncertainty—from tariff shocks to slowing consumption—investor sentiment is gradually turning constructive. Recent GST rationalization measures, a steady government-led capex push, and early signs of private investment revival are expected to rekindle demand and earnings momentum in the coming months.

Despite global headwinds, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain resilient. The country maintains one of the lowest Debt-to-GDP ratios among major economies, inflation is largely under control, and fiscal discipline has drawn positive attention from rating agencies. Robust domestic liquidity, supported by consistent SIP inflows and rising retail participation, has offset persistent foreign selling and provided stability to markets. With GDP growth projected at 6.8–7%, India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

Against this backdrop, our Samvat 2082 Diwali Portfolio highlights seven high-conviction ideas poised to benefit from India’s next phase of growth, spanning infrastructure, consumption, finance, and industrial transformation.

(MarketSmith)

Top Diwali Picks for Samvat 2082

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T): Positioned at the heart of India’s infrastructure and green energy expansion, backed by a robust order book and strong execution pipeline.
  • BEML Ltd: A key beneficiary of the government’s “Make in India" and defence modernization initiatives, with growing exposure to rail and metro projects.
  • Apollo Hospitals: Leading India’s healthcare evolution through capacity expansion, specialty care, and a strong digital ecosystem.
  • VST Tillers & Tractors: Riding India’s small-farm mechanization wave with strong sales momentum and rural market penetration.
  • Sarda Energy & Minerals: Benefiting from integrated operations, power asset synergy, and buoyant ferro-alloy realizations.
  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Leveraging India’s travel boom through an asset-light expansion model and growing premium portfolio.
  • Bank of Maharashtra: Among the most efficient PSBs, combining robust credit growth, improving asset quality, and strong digital initiatives.

Each of these companies represents a strong structural story, driven by fiscal stability, policy continuity, and domestic demand resilience.

As we light up the festive season, Samvat 2082 may not start with a bang, but it promises to build the foundations for India’s next bull run — powered by disciplined investing, resilient fundamentals, and a renewed focus on long-term wealth creation.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

MarketSmith India

MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
