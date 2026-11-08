Diwali Stock Picks 2026: Tata Steel, BEL, HDFC Bank - 25 brokerages reveal 187 shares to buy in Samvat 2083 | Full List

Stocks to buy: Investors looking for stock ideas ahead of Samvat 2083 have a wide range of companies to track, with 25 brokerages collectively identifying 187 distinct companies across their Diwali and Samvat stock-pick lists. The combined research list features large-cap leaders, mid-cap companies and emerging businesses spanning sectors such as banking, financial services, automobiles, metals, technology, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, power and consumer businesses.

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The compilation brings together visible stock recommendations from brokerages including Axis Securities, Motilal Oswal, HDFC Securities, Nirmal Bang, ICICI Securities, Religare Broking, Kotak Neo, JM Financial, InCred Equities, Ventura Securities, SBI Securities and Angel One, among others.

The lists contain several stocks that appear across multiple brokerage recommendations, suggesting that these companies have attracted attention from more than one research house. Banks, industrial companies, technology businesses, power and infrastructure players, and consumer-facing companies feature prominently in the recommendations.

Axis Securities, Nirmal Bang and Arihant Capital Axis Securities' Diwali list includes Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Bharat Electronics, BEL, Bharti Airtel, Blue Star and CUMI. The recommendations cover financial services, engineering, defence, telecommunications and industrial businesses.

Also Read | Buying gold or silver this Diwali? Which one offers bigger upside in Samvat 2083

Nirmal Bang's selections comprise Adani Ports, HDFC Securities, HDFC Bank, Nirmal Bang, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Titan Company and UltraTech Cement. The list features banking and financial services alongside ports, consumer and cement businesses.

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Arihant Capital has identified Sheela Foam, GMM Pfaudler, CE Info Systems, Raymond Lifestyles, Nuvoco Vistas, HEG Advanced, Exide Industries and Navin Fluorine. Its recommendations span consumer products, industrial equipment, mapping technology, cement, graphite electrodes, batteries and specialty chemicals.

Motilal Oswal, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and PL Capital Motilal Oswal's list includes Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, Titan Company, Eternal, BSE, SPR Auto, Shaily and Arvind. The selections cover financial services, ports, consumer businesses, exchanges, automobiles and textiles.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has recommended Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Radico Khaitan, Dee Development, Karnataka Bank, Lumax Auto Tech, Sagility and VA Tech Wabag.

PL Capital's stock picks include One 97 Communications, Prince Pipes, Rentomojo, 5G Finserve, HBL Engineering, Jindal Steel, Marine Electricals and TARIL. The list includes companies from digital payments, pipes, financial services, engineering, steel and electrical equipment.

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KC Securities, HDFC Securities and Religare Broking KC Securities has identified HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sansera Engineering, Jio Platforms, Grasim Industries, LIC Housing Finance, SBI and PowerGrid.

HDFC Securities' recommendations comprise Ambuja Cements, Adani Power, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Can Fin Homes, KPR Mill, Tata Steel and Emcure Pharma. These picks provide exposure to cement, power, coal, automobiles, housing finance, textiles, steel and pharmaceuticals.

Religare Broking's list includes Bajaj Finance, L&T, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Tata Power, Glenmark Pharma and Symbiotec. Financial services, engineering, technology, power and pharmaceuticals feature in its selections.

Kotak Neo, Monarch and JM Financial Kotak Neo has included APL Apollo Tubes, Eternal, HAL, Jubilant Ingrevia, Persistent Systems, Titan Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Cyient.

Monarch's selections comprise Aster DM Healthcare, BEL, Bharti Airtel, Blue Star, CUMI, CCL Products, HDFC AMC and Indegene. The list features healthcare, defence, telecommunications, consumer products, industrial materials and asset management.

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JM Financial has identified ICICI Bank, BEL, PowerGrid, Sterlite Technologies, Gravita, Emcure Pharma, Eternal and Bharti Airtel.

Geojit, SMIFS and Eureka Securities Geojit's stock picks include ICICI Bank, L&T, Kotak Bank, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Samvardhana Motherson, Indian Hotels and PVR Inox. Its recommendations cover banking, engineering, technology, automobiles, hospitality and entertainment.

SMIFS has identified ITC, L&T, Mazagon Dock, Olectra Greentech, Bharat Electronics, Coforge, Unimech Aerospace and Nimtech Aero.

Eureka Securities' list comprises DLF, Deepak Nitrite, LTTS, CG Power, Kotak Bank, South Indian Bank, Aditya Infotech and Leela Palaces.

Bajaj Broking, InCred Equities and Jainam Bajaj Broking has recommended M&M, Varun Beverages, CG Power Industries, GE Vernova, Tata Steel, Indian Hotels, Time Technoplast and Centrum Electronics.

InCred Equities' selections include RHI Magnesita, HCL Technologies, Britannia, M&M, Indian Hotels, Tata Power, Blue Star and CESC.

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Jainam has identified Indian Hotels, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Hexa, L&T, Rolex Rings and Lemon Tree Hotels.

Shriram, Choice International and Anand Rathi

Shriram's stock picks comprise Aeroflex Industries, Radico Khaitan, Karur Vysya Bank, Navin Fluorine, Dr Lal PathLabs, ICICI Bank, Titan Company and Sona BLW.

Choice International has recommended Aptus Value Housing Finance, Bajaj Consumer, CPCL, Coforge, Fractal Analytics, ITC Hotels, Granules and JK Cement.

Anand Rathi's list includes SBI, Indo-MIM, Cemindia Projects, Shilpa Medicare, HDFC AMC, Tech Mahindra, Sudarshan Chemical and Kirloskar Pneumatic.

Ventura Securities, SBI Securities, Equirus and Angel One Ventura Securities has identified Park Medi, HDFC Bank, One97 Communications, Meesho, LG Electronics, Ather Energy, Voltas and Lloyds Engineering.

SBI Securities' recommendations include Tata Steel, Indian Hotels, MCX, Jyoti CNC, Sky Gold, Genus Power, Power Mech and Antelopus Selan.

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Equirus has selected HDFC Bank, M&M, Canara Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Time Technoplast, Technocraft, Regaal Resources and Frontier Springs.

Angel One's stock picks comprise ICICI Bank, Northern Arc, Aarti Pharma, Shanti Gold, Ratnaveer, Precision Engineers India and AGI Infra.

Diwali stock picks (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Samvat 2083 Outlook As the new Samvat begins, the focus is expected to shift towards companies with sustainable earnings, strong balance sheets and consistent cash-flow generation. Avinash Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Equity at Bandhan Life, said the market outlook remained constructive, but returns were likely to be moderate and selective.

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"Earnings growth, rather than valuation expansion, is likely to be the primary driver of market performance going forward. Given the underperformance of large caps driven by FII outflows and the strong growth in midcaps, we expect the large- and midcap segments to do well," Agarwal said.

He expects large- and midcap stocks to benefit when FIIs return, given the wider choice of industries and the investment scale available in these segments.

What to watch Banking and financial services, healthcare, select industrials, infrastructure and consumption-oriented businesses remain among the key sectors to watch, subject to valuations and earnings prospects. Agarwal also highlighted the importance of disciplined asset allocation, staggered investments and a long-term investment horizon.

He advised investors to view market corrections as opportunities to accumulate quality businesses rather than react to short-term sentiment. India's long-term growth prospects, he said, remained intact, with quality and earnings resilience central to wealth creation.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.