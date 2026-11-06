Diwali stock picks: 4 large cap stocks to buy for Samvat 2083 - PL Capital bullish on BEL, Britannia to ICICI | Target

Diwali stock picks: The Indian stock market saw a roller-coaster ride last Samvat with Nifty 50 testing 22,300 support for two times in the past 6 months. As Samvat 2083 is all set to begin with Diwali muhurat trading on November 8, PL Capital released its top picks for the new Samvat.

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Diwali stock picks by PL Capital Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Britannia Industries Limited, ICICI Bank, and Shriram Finance are among the top Diwali large cap stock picks by PL Capital for Samvat 2083. Check target price for these large cap stock recommendations and target price.

BEL share price target Bharat Electronics share price closed 0.16% higher at ₹395.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,89,101.75 crore on Friday, November 6. Its strong order book will provide healthy execution visibility.

The company’s QRSAM orders are “expected shortly with BEL well positioned to retain its role given its decade-long development experience,” read PL Capital report. The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹490 per share.

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Britannia Industries share price target Britannia Industries share price closed 4790 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,15,375.91 crore on Friday, November 6. The stock has delivered 5.33% return in two weeks, but has declined 20.28% in one year.

Britannia Industries continues to remain a high-conviction pick, underpinned by leadership in biscuits and bakery, sustained growth in signature brands, which grew 3x faster than the rest of the portfolio in FY26, improving scalability and profitability, and a robust innovation pipeline, as per PL Capital report. The brokerage gave a target price of ₹6,579 per share.

ICICI Bank share price target Earnings quality has helped ICICI Bank to retain its top position among best performing private sector companies. Its balance sheet profile remained strong with CET-1 adequate at 16%, resilient margins and strong NII/fee income, highlighted PL Capital in its report. PL Capital gave a target price of ₹1,900 per share.

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The stock closed 4.65% higher at ₹1569 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹11,26,722.63 crore. The stock has delivered 18.83% return in one year and 65.99% return in three years.

Shriram Finance share price target Shriram Finance share price closed 0.40% lower at ₹960 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,25,896.33 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered 10.73% return in two weeks, 21% return in one year, and around 50.78% return in two years.

The NBFC has a long-term growth opportunity for investors supported by structurally higher asset under management (AUM) growth. “We expect AUM CAGR of ~18% over FY26-29E, supported by healthy vehicle financing demand and expansion of the non-VF portfolio,” read PL Capital report. The brokerage gave a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,200 for the NBFC stock.

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