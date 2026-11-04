Diwali 2026 Muhurat Trading stock picks: Eternal, ICICI, Titan, Radico, 7 more Samvat 2083 stocks by Shriram Research

Diwali 2026 Muhurat Trading stock picks: Nifty 50 and Sensex delivered negative returns in Samvat 2082, as fluctuations in energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty weighed on investors' wealth. As the Diwali countdown begins, investors are asking one key question: Can Dalal Street deliver its own share of fireworks in Samvat 2083?

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Improved corporate earnings and favourable policy support could brighten market outlook, with Samvat 2083 potentially rewarding investors who track fundamentals rather than emphasising on daily market noise, according to Shriram Research, which recently revealed its top 11 Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2083.

Diwali stock picks 2083 Aeroflex Industries Limited, Dr Lal Path Labs, Eternal Limited, ICICI Bank, Karur Vysya Bank Limited, Larsen & Toubro, LG Electronics India Limited, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Radico Khaitan Limited, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, and Titan Company Limited are Shriram Research’s top Diwali stock picks.

Stock CMP ( ₹ ) Market Cap ( ₹ crore) Target Price ( ₹ ) Potential Upside (%) Aeroflex Industries 514 7,098 680 32% Dr. Lal Path Labs 1,887 31,867 2,240 19% Eternal 344 3,16,597 400 16% ICICI Bank 1,387 10,03,916 1,620 17% Karur Vysya Bank 345 34,425 418 21% Larsen & Toubro (L&T) 3,940 5,32,714 4,500 14% LG Electronics India 1,682 11,277 1,950 16% Navin Fluorine International 8,406 44,556 10,080 20% Radico Khaitan 4,100 54,757 5,000 22% Sona BLW Precision Forgings 906 55,672 1,000 10% Titan Company 4,476 3,93,455 5,250 17% CMP as on 2 November, 2026

Top 3 stocks with highest upside Aeroflex Industries Limited Aeroflex Industries Limited has the strongest upside among Shriram Research’s stock picks. The brokerage has indicated 32% upside potential in the stock. “On the weekly chart, Aeroflex Industries has witnessed a strong up move and continues to form higher highs, indicating a positive price structure. The medium- to long-term outlook remains bullish,” stated the brokerage in its report.

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Radico Khaitan Among all the Diwali stock picks by Shriram Research, Radico Khaitan has the second strongest potential upside of 22%. According to the brokerage, Radico Khaitan is trading at attractive valuations and is likely to benefit from its strong brand portfolio and growth prospects.

“At the CMP, Radico Khaitan trades attractively at 49.4x FY28E earnings against a 3-year average PE of 91.7x, factoring in its strong brand portfolio and growth prospects. While relative valuations leave limited room for execution-related disappointments, improving profitability, return ratios and premiumisation-led growth provide support,” read Shriram Wealth report.

Karur Vysya Bank Limited target price Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported a robust result in the second quarter for the financial year 2026-27 (FY 27). The bank saw strong development in loan growth, gross advances and asset quality. “Karur Vysya Bank has been one of the outperformers, witnessing a strong rally. On the weekly chart, the stock has triggered a bullish triangular pattern breakout, supported by above-average volumes, and recently registered a high near ₹390.”

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