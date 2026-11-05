As Diwali lights begin to come on, brokerages are once again rolling out their stock pick ritual, promising to brighten investors’ portfolios. But how many of last year’s festive bets actually lit them up? Not many, it turns out. Nearly two-thirds lost value, with almost a third shedding more than 25%. Yet, interestingly, more than half still managed to beat the Sensex, shows a Mint analysis.
Diwali stock picks: of crackers and crashes
SummaryOf the 148 stocks recommended by 40 brokerages for Diwali 2025, nearly 63% fell over the year. Yet 53.4% outperformed the Sensex, which fell 11.7%. A stock pick is not a Diwali hamper, says an analyst. ‘Just because someone has packaged it attractively doesn’t mean you have to take it home!’
As Diwali lights begin to come on, brokerages are once again rolling out their stock pick ritual, promising to brighten investors’ portfolios. But how many of last year’s festive bets actually lit them up? Not many, it turns out. Nearly two-thirds lost value, with almost a third shedding more than 25%. Yet, interestingly, more than half still managed to beat the Sensex, shows a Mint analysis.
About the Author
Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.
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