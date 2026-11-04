Diwali stock picks, Samvat 2083: Park Medi, HDFC, Paytm, Meesho, Ather among Ventura picks- Which offers highest upside?

Diwali Picks, Samvat 2083: With Diwali just around the corner, stock market investors can’t keep calm ahead of the beginning of new Samvat year. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 remained volatile, but traded in the green on Wednesday, November 4, extending their gains after rising for four consecutive sessions. With less than a week left before the beginning of Samvat 2083, Ventura has unveiled its Diwali stock picks, indicating nearly 83% in some of the stocks.

Diwali stock picks: Park Medi World | Target price: ₹ 406 | Upside: 83.7% With its 53% year to date rally, Park Medi World Limited has emerged as one of the most successful IPOs of the last Samvat. However, the best is not over yet, as Ventura, sees 83.7% upside potential in the stock. The brokerage remains bullish on the hospital chain supported by its aggressive hospital expansion across North India.

The stock was trading 2.59% higher at ₹229.65 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹9,919.29 crore at 1 pm on Wednesday, November 4.

HDFC Bank | Target price: ₹ 1180 | Upside: 68.6% Shares of private lending giant, HDFC Bank, have seen sharp corrections in the year 2026 so far. HDFC Bank stock has declined nearly 26% year to date (YTD). Given its strong asset quality, robust capitalisation and improved balance sheet positioning, HDFC Bank shares are on track to see strong gains in the next 18 to 24 months. Ventura gave a target price of ₹1180 per share.

HDFC Bank stock was trading 1.02% higher at ₹732.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹11,30,192.65 crore at 1 pm on Wednesday.

One97 Communications, Paytm | Target Price: ₹ 2,131 | Upside: 30.4% Shares of Paytm, One97 Communications, have seen sharp upside in the year 2026 so far. The stock has delivered 53% upside over the last six months.

Transition from revenue growth story to sustained profit compounding, higher merchant monetisation, improvement in payment margins, and growth in financial-services distribution are likely to boost the company’s growth outlook. Paytm share price was trading 0.26% lower at ₹1710.60 per share on BSE at 1:12 pm on Wednesday.

Meesho | Target price: ₹ 283 | Upside: 27.4% Meesho share price was trading 1.39% higher at ₹225.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,04,566.06 crore at 1:13 pm on Wednesday.

The Indian e-commerce marketplace is positioned to benefit from the structural expansion of value e-commerce across Tier-II, Tier-III and rural India. The brokerage gave ₹283 target price to Meesho stock.

Name of the stock Target price Upside Potential Park Medi World Ltd INR 406in 18- 24 months 83.7% HDFC Bank Ltd INR 1180 in 18- 24 months 68.6% One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) INR 2,131 in 18-24 months 30.4% Meesho Ltd INR 283 in 18-24 months 27.4% LG Electronics India Ltd INR 2141 in 18-24 months 27.3% Ather Energy Ltd INR 1974 in 18-24 months 11.2%

LG Electronics India | Target price: ₹ 2141 | Upside: 27.3%

Shares of LG Electronics India were up 0.48% at ₹1700 per share at 1:18 pm on Wednesday.

Premiumisation, localisation, exports and capacity expansion are likely to benefit the company’s growth outlook, according to Ventura which sees 27.3% upside potential in the next 16-24 months duration. The brokerage has fixed ₹2141 per share target price for the stock.

Ather Energy | Target price: 1974 | Upside: 11.2% The EV stock saw a spectacular rally in over the last 10-12 months. Ather Energy share price has skyrocketed by a massive 164% in one year. According to Ventura, there is still some room left for growth.