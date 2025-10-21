Diwali stock picks: SBI, Paytm, BEL, among five stocks to buy today in Muhurat Trading session

The Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 is being conducted in the Indian stock market today, 21 October 2025, to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, or Vikram Samvat 2082.

The traditional Muhurat trading session is a symbolic one-hour trading session conducted by the Indian stock exchanges and the commodity exchanges on Diwali 2025. Market participants consider buying and selling shares during the Muhurat trading session auspicious.

The Muhurat trading 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm today.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recommended five stocks to buy today for Muhurat trading session 2025. These technical stock picks for today are State Bank of India (SBI), One 97 Communications (Paytm), Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.

Muhurat Trading Stock Picks SBI | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 978 SBI share price is leading the momentum in the PSU banking sector with bullish price volume action in the last one month. The 20 DEMA is acting as a support on declines which is a sign of buying interest on declines, MOFSL said.

Hence, the brokerage firm advises investors to buy SBI shares for a potential target price of around ₹978, with a stop loss below ₹840 level.

Paytm | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1,530 Paytm share price is forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and is outperforming the broader markets. The stock price is above the 20 & 50 DEMA indicating an uptrend. The RSI oscillator is bullish and is hinting at a continuation of positive momentum, MOFSL said.

It has a ‘Buy’ rating on Paytm shares for a target price of ₹1,530 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss below ₹1,150 level.

Hero MotoCorp | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 6,200 Hero MotoCorp share price has shown a consistent performance with price up moves supported by good volumes. The 20 DEMA has been acting as a support and hence, we expect a continuation of the outperformance going ahead, MOFSL said. Hence, it advises buying Hero MotoCorp shares for a target price of around ₹6,200 apiece, and stop loss below ₹5,200 level.

BEL | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 480 BEL share price has been a relative outperformer within the defence sector during the corrective phase and has now shown signs of leadership when the sector has started showing strength. The 50 DEMA is acting as a support while we expect the stock to rally higher and continue to lead the sectoral momentum.

The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ call on the defence stock and advises maintaining a stop loss below ₹368 level. BEL share price target is around ₹480.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,100 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company share price has given a breakout from its trendline resistance and prices are forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure. The RSI is hinting at a positive momentum on the weekly as well as the monthly charts and hence, MOFSL expects the stock to move higher in the medium term.

Hence, it advises investors to buy Cholamandalam Investment shares stock with stop loss below ₹1,500 for potential target around ₹2,100.