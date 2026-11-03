Diwali stock picks: Titan, Eternal, BSE to Adani Ports — 10 long-term bets by Motilal Oswal with up to 41% upside

As investors gear up for the Diwali Muhurat trading session, marking the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2083, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has shortlisted 10 stocks to consider this festive season, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, and Unimech Aerospace.

The brokerage has selected stocks across diverse sectors, with a greater weightage given to mid- and small-cap names. Overall, the brokerage expects its recommended list of stocks to deliver returns of up to 41% for investors over the next year.

SPR Auto Components: 41% upside: Target price: ₹ 6,150 | CMP: ₹ 4,374 Motilal Oswal believes SPR Auto Components is evolving from a piston maker into a diversified auto component platform, with a market share of over 45% in pistons.

The brokerage noted that acquisitions contribute around 35% of the company's revenue and have increased its content per vehicle to more than ₹30,000. The adoption of multiple fuel technologies also provides further growth opportunities.

Arvind: 36.5% upside: Target price: ₹ 670 | CMP: ₹ 491 Motilal Oswal expects Arvind to evolve into a garments- and advanced materials-led business, supported by new capacities and a strong order book. It highlighted that the potential India-UK free trade agreement could provide an additional growth lever. Management expects a stronger second half, with garments growing around 15% and advanced materials expanding by over 18%.

Unimech Aerospace: 35.4% upside | Target price: ₹ 2,138 | CMP: ₹ 1,579 Unimech Aerospace is positioned to benefit from rising outsourcing in the global aerospace industry, supported by long-term international contracts and a strong order pipeline, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage also sees opportunities from the company's robust nuclear order book and its diversification into semiconductors and oil and gas. ## Titan: 35.2% upside

Titan: Upside 35% | Target price: ₹ 6,000 | CMP: ₹ 4,437 Motilal Oswal believes Titan is well positioned to benefit from its leadership in India's organised jewellery market, backed by strong sourcing capabilities and a rising share of studded jewellery.

The brokerage noted that the shift in consumer purchases towards organised players could support growth. With 3,551 stores as of June 2026, store expansion and the company's non-jewellery businesses provide additional growth levers.

Shaily Engineering: 28.5% upside | Target price: ₹ 4,074 | CMP: ₹ 3,170 Motilal Oswal sees strong growth opportunities for Shaily Engineering in healthcare, driven by rising volumes of GLP-1 pens, capacity additions, and new platforms. The brokerage also highlighted consumer electronics and semiconductors as additional growth avenues.

Eternal: 22.1% upside | Target price: Ra 420 | CMP: ₹ 344 Motilal Oswal believes Eternal is well placed to benefit from its leading food delivery platform and Blinkit's quick-commerce network, with the food delivery business targeting long-term order value growth of over 20%.

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Adani Ports: 15% upside | Target price: ₹ 2,130 | CMP: ₹ 1,850 Motilal Oswal believes Adani Ports is well positioned to fund its expansion plans, supported by strong cash flows, a cash balance of ₹125 billion, and a net debt-to-operating profit ratio of 1.8 times. The brokerage sees growth visibility from capacity additions at ports, infrastructure projects, and global acquisitions.

Symbiotec Pharmalab: 14.8% upside | Target price: ₹ 1,430 | CMP: ₹ 1,246 Motilal Oswal sees Symbiotec Pharmalab expanding beyond steroid-based pharmaceutical ingredients, where it commands a 38% global volume share, into contract drug development and complex injectables.

The brokerage highlighted that exports account for 67% of FY26 revenue. With ₹16.7 billion of capital expenditure completed by FY27, the company's focus is shifting towards commercialising its new capacity.

BSE: 14% upside | Target price: ₹ 4,000 | CMP: ₹ 3,510 Motilal Oswal highlighted strong growth in BSE's derivatives business, with futures and options turnover rising 85% in October 2026 so far. The partial rollback of closing auction session norms, effective December 7, 2026, is also expected to provide support.

Beyond derivatives, the brokerage pointed to BSE's more than 30% share of options premium turnover, around 9% share in the cash market, and recurring income from mutual funds and co-location services.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 8.2% upside | Target price: ₹ 500 | CMP: ₹ 462 Motilal Oswal expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to deliver healthy growth across retail, small business, and corporate lending, with loan growth guided at around 1.5-2 times nominal GDP growth.

The brokerage expects margins to recover as surplus foreign currency deposits are deployed, and higher repo rates are passed through to loan yields. It also noted that asset quality in unsecured loans is improving.