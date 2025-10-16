Diwali stock picks: Zensar Tech, M&M, Coforge to Bharat Dynamics - 15 Muhurat trading picks by Choice Equity Broking

As investors gear up for the Diwali Muhurat trading session, marking the start of the new Hindu calendar year Samvat 2082, domestic brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities has listed 15 stocks to consider this festive season, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Zensar Technologies, and Bharat Dynamics.

The brokerage has selected stocks across diverse sectors, giving more weight to mid- and small-cap names. It has assigned equal weight to tech, defence, auto, and auto ancillary stocks.

Overall, the brokerage expects its recommended list of stocks to deliver up to 49% returns for investors over the next year.

Choice projects nearly 50% upside for select stocks Top tech picks: Zensar Technologies was among the brokerage's top bets in terms of potential upside, as it believes the stock can scale up to ₹1,130, representing a 49.4% upside from its recently traded price, and it has a 'buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage highlights the company’s focus on AI-led innovative deals over vendor consolidation, distinguishing it from peers.

Coforge also made it to the brokerage's list, with an expected rise of 9.3% to ₹1,930 apiece, while maintaining a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Cement Sector: Another top bet from the list was Birla Corporation, with the brokerage maintaining its 'buy' rating, projecting the stock to rise 38.9% to ₹1,650 apiece over the next year.

The brokerage also picked another cement maker, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, which it expects to rise 38.2% to ₹560 apiece from its Wednesday closing price of ₹405, while keeping its 'buy' rating.

Man Industries, a leading manufacturer of large-diameter pipes, was also included in the brokerage's list, with an expected jump of 18.8% to ₹480 apiece.

Pharma sector: Senores Pharmaceuticals was picked in the pharma segment, citing strong revenue momentum, earnings acceleration, and margin expansion, with the stock anticipated to rise 33.4% over the next year to ₹960 from ₹719 apiece. Jeena Sikho Lifecare is also projected to rise 21.2% to ₹900 apiece.

Energy Sector: In the energy segment, the brokerage believes Gulf Oil Lubricants is poised for strong growth, backed by volume outperformance through an integrated approach, consistent investment in branding to build a competitive moat, and a focus on maintaining or increasing margins coupled with volume growth.

The brokerage has set a target price of ₹1,600, signaling a 31.3% upside, while maintaining its 'buy' rating.

Defence Sector: Among the defence stocks, Bharat Dynamics and Bharat Electronics were considered, with target prices of ₹1,965 and ₹500, indicating upside potential of 30.9% and 22.5%, respectively.

Auto & Auto Ancillary: From the auto sector, Mahindra & Mahindra and Lumax Auto Technologies in the auto ancillary segment were selected, with target prices of ₹4,150 and ₹1,300, indicating jumps of 18.7% and 14%, respectively.

Liquor Stocks: Choice has also picked liquor stocks, including Allied Blenders & Distilleries and Radico Khaitan, projecting rises of 8.9% and 13.5%, with target prices of ₹590 and ₹3,340, respectively.

