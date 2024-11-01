Markets
Brighten your Diwali portfolio with these four PSU Bank stocks
SummaryWith the Nifty PSU Bank Index climbing 17% this year, are PSU bank stocks set to deliver strong returns as we enter the festive season?
Happy Diwali, readers!
As we celebrate this festive season, it’s not just the lights and sweets that brighten our days; the stock market also holds opportunities that can illuminate your investment journey.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more