As part of its Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2078, brokerage house HDFC Securities has recommended nine stocks from the midcaps space and four stocks from the largecap space that one can look to buy. Its Samvat picks for largecap stocks includes Bharti Airtel, HPCL, L&T and Reliance Industries (RIL).

Under its top 9 midcap stock picks, HDFC Securities has Buy on Adani Ports and Logistics with a target price of 936 and a recommendation to add on dips to ₹695. Meanwhile, its Buy rating on Bank of Baroda comes with a target price of ₹113.5 and add on dips to ₹83.3.

The brokerage has recommended to buy CESC with target price of 113 and add on dips suggestion to ₹84.5, whereas, its buy rating on Cyient comes with price target of 1,371 and add on dips to 1,014.

HDFC Securities top midcap picks for Diwali also includes Gati with a target price of ₹187, add on dips to ₹119.5 and Indian Bank with a price target of ₹213 per share and add on dips to ₹152.

Mahindra Finance is also part of its picks for Samvat 2078 with a target price of ₹227 and add on dips recommendation to ₹167. The domestic brokerage firm's buy rating on Network18 comes with a target price of ₹106 and suggestion of add on dips to ₹167. It also has a buy tag on Eris Lifesciences with ₹966 target price and add on dips to ₹725.

Meanwhile, under its largecap stock ideas as mentioned above, its buy rating on Airtel comes with target price of ₹810 and add on dip suggestion ₹623. HDFC Securities has a target price of ₹385 on HPCL with add on dip to ₹280. Its buy rating on L&T and Reliance Industries comes a price target of ₹2,077 and ₹2,986 respectively.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

