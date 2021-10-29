Diwali top picks: 9 midcap stocks to buy as recommended by HDFC Securities

Mahindra Finance is also part of its picks for Samvat 2078 with a target price of ₹227 and add on dips recommendation to ₹167. The domestic brokerage firm's buy rating on Network18 comes with a target price of ₹106 and suggestion of add on dips to ₹167. It also has a buy tag on Eris Lifesciences with ₹966 target price and add on dips to ₹725.