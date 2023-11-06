Diwali: Why you should not fuss over buying gold

In fact, unlike other metals, a very limited amount of gold is used for industrial purposes. This, despite the fact that gold is highly malleable (can be beaten into sheets easily), ductile (can be easily drawn into wires) and the best conductor of electricity. Gold doesn’t have industrial uses primarily because there is very little of it going around. Also, what does not help is the fact that gold is as soft as putty, making it practically useless for all purposes that need metal. In 2021 and 2022, around 6-8% of gold demand came from electronics and other industries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}