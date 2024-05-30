Markets
Dixon, Kaynes Tech, Syrma SGS are poised for growth but beware rich valuations
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 30 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST
SummaryThe current price-to-earnings multiple of most electronics manufacturing services companies, including Dixon, Kaynes Tech, Syrma SGS Tech, and Avalon Tech, is higher than their five-year average PE ratios
Mumbai: The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector may be poised for substantial growth going ahead, but high valuations could dampen investment prospects in this space, analysts said.
