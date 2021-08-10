Ten new Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will be added from the expiry of August series and available for trading from August 27 as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a circular on Monday announced that it will add ten new stocks for trading in the F&O segment .

''Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. August 27, 2021,'' NSE said in a statement. "...futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading with effective from August 27, 2021, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of August 2021."

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 10 additional securities are the following - Dixon Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiamart Intermesh, Ipca Laboratories, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, Syngene International.

NSE said that the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on August 26, 2021 through a separate circular.

In July, NSE added four additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare on the F&O segment that started trading from June 25 as the stock exchange had added four new stocks for trading in the futures and options segment.

