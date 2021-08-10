Dixon Tech, CanFin Homes, HAL, 7 other stocks to be included in F&O segment

''Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. August 27, 2021,'' NSE said in a statement. "...futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading with effective from August 27, 2021, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of August 2021."

