Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dixon Tech, CanFin Homes, HAL, 7 other stocks to be included in F&O segment

Dixon Tech, CanFin Homes, HAL, 7 other stocks to be included in F&O segment

Premium
The National Stock Exchange (NSE)
1 min read . 09:29 AM IST Livemint

  • NSE said that the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities will be informed to members on through a separate circular

Ten new Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will be added from the expiry of August series and available for trading from August 27 as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a circular on Monday announced that it will add ten new stocks for trading in the F&O segment.

Ten new Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will be added from the expiry of August series and available for trading from August 27 as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a circular on Monday announced that it will add ten new stocks for trading in the F&O segment.

''Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. August 27, 2021,'' NSE said in a statement. "...futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading with effective from August 27, 2021, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of August 2021."

''Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. August 27, 2021,'' NSE said in a statement. "...futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading with effective from August 27, 2021, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of August 2021."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 10 additional securities are the following - Dixon Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiamart Intermesh, Ipca Laboratories, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, Syngene International.

View Full Image
Source: NSE
Click on the image to enlarge

NSE said that the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on August 26, 2021 through a separate circular.

In July, NSE added four additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare on the F&O segment that started trading from June 25 as the stock exchange had added four new stocks for trading in the futures and options segment.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Amazon’s top seller Cloudtail to cease ops from May 2022

Premium

Should you get a hospital OPD insurance?

Premium

Amazon draws up blueprint to bail out Future  group

Premium

Will the migrant worker database really help?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!