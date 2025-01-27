Markets
This stock is up 2,700% since its IPO. Here's why it might split in 2025
Equitymaster 4 min read 27 Jan 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Summary
- This high growth stock in a growing sector is ripe for a stock split in 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Companies use various corporate actions, such as dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, and buybacks, to reward shareholders, distribute reserves, and improve market liquidity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less