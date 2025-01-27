This stock is up 2,700% since its IPO. Here's why it might split in 2025

The company’s financial performance has been exceptional, with revenue growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42% over the last four years. Ebitda and profit after tax have also grown at a CAGR of 33%, and margins have improved from 3.6% in FY22 to 4% in FY24. In the first half of FY25, Dixon achieved revenue growth of 120.5% compared to the same period in FY24, though Ebitda margin declined slightly to 3.7% from 4%. Net profit, however, tripled from ₹1.8 billion in H1FY24 to nearly ₹5.4 billion in H1FY25, driven by robust sales and a one-time exceptional item.