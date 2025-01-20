Dixon Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 77.5% YoY to ₹171.19 crore

Dixon Tech Q3 Results: Electronics contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Monday reported an 77.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹171.19 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹96.44 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 56%. Dixon Tech shares ended at ₹17,554.45 apiece, up 1.87%% on BSE.