Dixon Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 77.5% YoY to ₹171.19 crore

  • Dixon Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 77.5% YoY to 171.19 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Jan 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image

Dixon Tech Q3 Results: Electronics contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Monday reported an 77.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 171.19 crore. The company had reported a profit of 96.44 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 56%. Dixon Tech shares ended at 17,554.45 apiece, up 1.87%% on BSE.

Dixon Tech's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 10,453.68 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from 4,818.25 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of nearly 117%. Sequentially, the revenue was down by 9.4%.

Advertisement

On the operational front, Dixon Tech's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged to 398 crore, up 113% year-on-year from 187 crore.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDixon Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 77.5% YoY to ₹171.19 crore
First Published:20 Jan 2025, 04:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts