Dixon Tech shares jump 10% to new high after Morgan Stanley upgrades stock
Dixon Technologies (India) stock surged 10% to record high after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to 'equal-weight' post Q4FY24 results, with a target price of ₹8,696. The firm expects 42% earnings CAGR during FY24-FY28.
Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) surged almost 10 percent in intra-day deals on Friday to their record high of ₹9,064 apiece, after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to 'equal-weight' from an earlier 'underweight’ rating post its March quarter results (Q4FY24). However, the brokerage has a target price of ₹8,696 for the stock, implying a 4 percent downside from today's record high.
