Dixon Technologies board okays stock split, to issue 5 shares for 1 held

Dixon Technologies board okays stock split, to issue 5 shares for 1 held1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 03:01 PM IST
- Dixon expects the process to complete in 2-3 months, including the time required for approval of the shareholders
- In the past one year, Dixon Technologies shares have surged nearly 300%
The board of Dixon Technologies today approved stock split under which the company will issue five shares for each one held. considered and approved the following businesses:
The board approved "the sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, subject to shareholders' approval," Dixon said.
The record date for the purpose of subdivision of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division from the members through postal ballot and will be intimated in due course, the company added.
Dixon shares were trading 5% higher at ₹15850 in late trade.
The company said stock split will "encourage wider participation of small investors and to enhance the liquidity of the equity shares at the stock market."
Dixon expects the process to complete in 2-3 months, including the time required for approval of the shareholders.
In the quarter ended December 31,2020, its revenues jumped 120% to ₹2,182 crore while net profit surged to ₹62 crore, a jump of 134% as compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Dixon Technologies provides design focused solutions and also undertakes manufacturing of products in consumer durables, home appliances, lighting, mobile phones and security devices to customers.
In the past one year, Dixon Technologies shares have surged nearly 300%
