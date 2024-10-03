Markets
Can Dixon Technologies break ₹1 trillion valuation barrier?
Parth Parikh 8 min read 03 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Since its IPO in 2017, Dixon’s stock has skyrocketed. Looking back, it seems like a missed opportunity for many. However, those who did jump on board enjoyed a CAGR of nearly 60%.
MUMBAI : Imagine if, back in 2017, I told you about a company with annual revenues of around ₹2,500 crore, showing a steady growth rate of over 30% since 2013. Yet, its net profit margin was a thin 2%, and it was just about to launch an initial public offering (IPO), potentially valued at ₹3,000 crore.
