Dixon Technologies, Karnataka Bank among 7 key stocks to trade Ex-dividend today, 16 September 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Dixon Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Amrutanjan Health Care, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Sigachi Industries, Skipper and Aarti Surfactants are among 7 key companies to trade ex dividend today

These had set September 16, 2025, as the record date for determining and approving a list of shareholders who are qualified to receive dividend payments, like many other companies. Only investors who bought stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date are eligible to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method.

Dividend Payout and other details Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd- Dixon Technologies recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8/-per equity share, with a face value of Rs. 2 apiece, for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

If the company's members approve the dividend at the next 32nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), it will be credited or sent out within 30 days of the AGM date.

Karnataka Bank Ltd- A final dividend of ₹5 per share had been recommended by Karnataka Bank for the financial year 2024-25

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd - Amrutanjan Health Care had recommended a final dividend of ₹2.60 per share , during the financial year 2024-25. Earlier it had declared an Interim Dividend of ₹1.00 per share with record date 18/02/2025 and also an Interim Dividend of ₹1.00 with record date 22/11/2024.

J.Kumar Infraprojects Ltd- The Board of Directors of J.Kumar Infraprojects have recommended a Final Dividend of ₹ 4.00 per share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025

Sigachi Industries Ltd- Sigachi Industries had recommended a Final dividend of Re. 0.10/- per share subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Skipper Ltd -For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, a 10% dividend, or 0.10 paise per equity share of face value of Re. 1, was suggested for 11,28,27,345 fully paid-up equity shares and 0.025 paise per equity share of face value of Re. 0.25 on 1,09,888 partially paid-up equity shares.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd: The Final Dividend @10%, or Re.1/-per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/-each, was recommended at the Board Meeting on May 12, 2025.