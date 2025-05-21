Dixon Technologies, NHPC to Hindalco: Six stocks that declared dividend with Q4 results

Dividend Stocks: Dixon Technologies, NHPC, Hindalco, Gland Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and United Spirits are among six key stocks that declared dividends with Q4 results on Tuesday, May 20.

Dividend Details Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd: Out of the company's profits, a final dividend of ₹8/- per equity share of face value of ₹2 was recommended by Dixon Technologies for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

The dividend will be credited or sent out within 30 days of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), provided that it is authorised by the company's members.

NHPC Ltd: Subject to shareholder approval at the following Annual General Meeting, a final dividend of 5.10% of the face value of ₹10/-per share (or ₹0.51 per equity share) on the company's paid-up share capital is recommended by NHPC for FY 2024–2025.

This is in addition to the interim dividend, which was paid in March 2025.

According to the Companies Act of 2013, the final dividend, if declared, would be paid within the stipulated time.

Hindalco Industries Ltd: Hindalco recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹1/-each for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, contingent on shareholder approval at the company's subsequent annual general meeting.

Gland Pharma Limited: For the fiscal year 2024–2025, a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share of ₹1/-each (1800% considering face value of share) was recommended by Gland Pharma. After the shareholders approve it, the dividend will be paid out 30 days after the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is to be held on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd: A final dividend of ₹6/- per equity share of ₹5 (120% considering face value of the share) was recommended by Torrent Pharma. It is proposed that the final dividend amount, if announced by the shareholders, be paid or sent on or around August 4, 2025. In the previous quarter, an interim dividend of ₹26/- (520%) per equity share was paid.

United Spirits Limited: For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share (face value of ₹ 2/-each) has been suggested by United Spirits.

Friday, August 1, 2025, has been set as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend.

If a final dividend is declared at the AGM, it will be paid on or after Thursday, September 4, 2025.