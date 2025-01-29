Markets
Dixon’s cautionary tale: The faster they grow, the harder they fall
Ananya Roy 5 min read 29 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Dixon Technologies' stock took a hit even after the manufacturing services company reported stellar numbers for the December quarter. Is there more to Dixon's financials than meets the eye?
As the world order shifts from globalization towards protectionism, the Indian government too has shown persistent focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, with initiatives like production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes to encourage local manufacturing.
