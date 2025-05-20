Dixon Technologies Q4 Results: Profit surges 379% YoY to ₹465 crore; dividend of ₹8 declared. Check details here

Consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Tuesday, May 20, posted stellar numbers for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, ending March 31. The company's consolidated profit after tax surged 379% year-on-year (YoY) to 465 crore in Q4 FY25.

Saloni Goel
Updated20 May 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Dixon Technologies Q4 Results: Consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Tuesday, May 20, posted stellar numbers for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, ending March 31, recording multifold growth in profit after tax and revenue.

The company's consolidated profit after tax surged 379% year-on-year (YoY) to 465 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with 97 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.

Total income for the quarter under review came in at 10,304 crore, recording a 120% growth over 4,675 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Dixon Technologies Dividend

Along with the earnings, Dixon Technologies' board also approved the final dividend of 8 apiece for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.

"… recommendation of Final dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25 at the rate of 8/- per Equity Share of the face value of 2/- each, out of the profits of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM," said Dixon Tech in an exchange filing today.

