Dixon Technologies Q4 Results: Profit surges 379% YoY to ₹465 crore; dividend of ₹8 declared. Check details here

Dixon Technologies Q4 Results: Consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies on Tuesday, May 20, posted stellar numbers for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, ending March 31, recording multifold growth in profit after tax and revenue.

The company's consolidated profit after tax surged 379% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹465 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with ₹97 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.

Total income for the quarter under review came in at ₹10,304 crore, recording a 120% growth over ₹4,675 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Dixon Technologies Dividend Along with the earnings, Dixon Technologies' board also approved the final dividend of ₹8 apiece for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.

"… recommendation of Final dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25 at the rate of ₹8/- per Equity Share of the face value of ₹2/- each, out of the profits of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM," said Dixon Tech in an exchange filing today.