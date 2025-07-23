Dixon Technologies share price gains 2% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: Dixon Technologies gained more than 2% in the morning trades on Wednesday, post Q1 results that were announced after the market hours on Tuesday.

Dixon technologies Q1 Results

Dixon Technologies reported a 100% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹280 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY26), up from ₹140 crore in the same period last year. The announcement was made today, July 22, after market hours. The company's Mobile & Other EMS Division had a 125% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹11,663 crore.