Dixon Technologies share price gains over 3%; JM Financial raises target price on the stock, sees 15% more upside
Dixon Technologies shares are up more than 65% year-to-date (YTD) and analysts expect more upside to it on the back of government’s thrust on lowering imports of IT hardware and the Dixon Technologies’ recent contract with Lenovo which is believed to give it a strong head start in IT manufacturing.
Dixon Technologies share price traded over 3% higher on Thursday led by strong buying momentum. The stock has seen a decent upmove of over 18% in the past one month.
