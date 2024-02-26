Dixon Technologies share price hits record high; what's driving the rally?
Padget Electronics, a subsidiary fully owned by Dixon Tech, has signed a contract manufacturing deal with Compal Smart Device India for the production of mobile phones.
The shares of Dixon Technologies surged to an all-time high of ₹7,048 per share on Monday's trading session, up by a 2.6 percent. This remarkable upswing came as a result of the company's announcement of signing a contract with Compal Smart for mobile phone manufacturing.
