Dixon Technologies share price touch 52-week high as arm signs contract with Xiaomi for smartphone production
Dixon Technologies' share price rose 2% to a 52-week high after signing a contract with Xiaomi for smartphone production.
Dixon Technologies share price rose nearly 2% and touched 52-week high on Thursday's trade following the company's arm's signing of a contract with Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd for the production of smart phones. Dixon share price opened at ₹5,334.95 apiece on BSE and hit intraday high at ₹5,379.85 and low at ₹5,241.50. Dixon Technologies shares during Thursday's session slipped into the red zone. For last three straight sessions, Dixon Technologies stock price saw gains.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started