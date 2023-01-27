Dixon Tech shares crash 20%, hit 52-week low post Q3. What brokerages recommend

Dixon is banking on adding two new clients in the mobile division – close to signing in Q4FY23. This will be a key factor if mobile revenues are to double (to ₹80 bn) in FY24E. We cut FY23E/24E estimates, but growth seems healthy despite these cuts (with 30%+ RoE). Hence, the brokerage house has retained its ‘BUY’ rating with a revised target price of ₹3,865 per share, even as it expects near-term weakness for the stock as earnings downgrades play through.

