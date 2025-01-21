Dixon Technologies shares drop 10% as valuation worries offset strong Q3 performance

Shares of Dixon Technologies tumbled 10% in early morning trade on January 21, dropping to ₹15,806 apiece, despite posting stellar numbers for the December-ending quarter. However, valuation concerns weighed on the stock, dragging it lower.
The company, on Monday post-market hours, reported better-than-expected numbers for the December quarter (Q3FY25), though it missed expectations on the net profit front due to higher depreciation, interest, and minority interest.
The company reported a 77.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹171.19 crore, compared to ₹96.44 crore in the year-ago period.
Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 56%. Dixon Tech shares ended at ₹17,554.45 apiece, up 1.87% on the BSE. Its consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹10,453.68 crore, up from ₹4,818.25 crore in Q3FY24, reflecting a year-on-year growth of nearly 117%. Sequentially, the revenue declined by 9.4%.
On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged to ₹398 crore, up 113% year-on-year from ₹187 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 3.7%, 100 basis points lower than 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous calendar year.
Looking at the segment performance, the revenue from the Consumer Electronics & Appliances Division dropped by 32% year-on-year and fell by more than half from the September quarter to ₹633 crore.
The operating profit for this division declined by 31% year-on-year and 58% quarter-on-quarter to ₹22 crore. Last year, this segment contributed 19% to Dixon’s overall revenue; this quarter, it accounted for only 6%.T
Revenue from the Home Appliances segment stood at ₹315 crore, up 9% year-on-year but down 29% from the September quarter. The Lighting Products segment posted revenue of ₹201 crore, reflecting a 7% increase year-on-year but a 14% sequential decline.
