Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Dixon share price has bottomed out at ₹2,600 levels and it all set for strong upside movement. Vaishali Parekh recommended positional investors to buy Dixon Technologies shares at current market price of around ₹2,720 for medium term target of ₹3,120 per share. Prabhudas Lilladher said that the stock has strong support base at ₹2,600 whereas it is facing hurdle at ₹2,770. However, she said that that the stock may become highly bullish once it crosses ₹2,770 per share hurdle.