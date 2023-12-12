Dixon Technologies stock surges 6%, hits all-time high on Lenovo contract
The company's shares, which saw a decline of almost 29% in CY22, have shown a remarkable rebound in the current year. They have rallied 68% in CY23 so far, spiking from ₹3,927 apiece to ₹6,605 apiece, and are up by 159% from their one-year low of ₹2,553 apiece.
Extending their bullish streak into the second consecutive trading session, Dixon Technologies (India) shares witnessed a 6.1% surge, reaching a new all-time high of ₹6,765 apiece during Tuesday's intraday trade.
