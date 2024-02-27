Dixon Technologies, Whirlpool: Jefferies downgrades to underperform post Q3

Dixon Technologies, Whirlpool: Jefferies downgrades to underperform on stretched valuations, subdued performance
Stock Market Today: Dixon Technologies, Whirlpool have been downgraded by Jefferies India Pvt Ltd to underperform ratings post Q3. While Dixon's valuations as per Jefferies are stretched , Whirlpool has been downgraded on subdued performance.
Dixon Technologies (India) and Whirlpool of India have been downgraded by Jefferies India to ‘Underperform’ ratings in the small and mid cap stocks space (SMID) post December quarter performance.
