DLF, Godrej Properties to Shobha: Realty stocks rise up to 15% post-Budget 2026. Do you own any of these?

Realty stocks have seen a strong rise of up to 15% in just seven trading sessions since the presentation of the Union Budget 2026, as several positive announcements for the sector lifted investor sentiment towards the sector.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Sunday, February 1, this year.

Nifty Realty rises 8% in Feb On a month-to-date basis, the Nifty Realty index has jumped 8%, with a 2.75% rise seen on Monday. Godrej Properties has emerged as the top gainer, with a 15.15% rise as it has moved from ₹1576.80 on January 30 to the day's high of ₹1,821.40 on February 9.

It is followed by Anant Raj, whose shares have jumped 13.62% today, while Lodha Developers has surged 12.67% during the same period. Prestige Estates, Sobha and DLF Limited, too, have logged decent gains.

Nifty Realty index performance (Month-to-date) Company % change Godrej Properties 15.51 Anant Raj 13.62 Lodha Developers 12.67 Prestige Estate Projects 9.80 Sobha 7.77 DLF 5.99 Brigade Enterprises 5.93 Oberoi Realty 5.39 Pheonix Mills 5.14 Signature Global 1.29 Source: NSE, Investing.com

All ten constituents of the Nifty Realty index have remained in the green during this period.

The year had started on a tepid note for the realty pack as it shed 11% in the month of January. It had closed 2025 with a 16.6% cut following 35% and 81% returns in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Along with Budget proposals, the upbeat sentiment in the Indian stock market following a trade deal with the US has also driven gains.

Budget announcements focused on real estate The Budget announcements of increased allocation to affordable housing, along with a tax holiday for foreign companies setting up data centres until 2047, seemed to have infused a fresh momentum in the sector.

Compared with the existing ₹300 crore, the government has proposed to allocate ₹3,000 crore to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which is likely to significantly boost urban housing supply, revive residential real estate demand, and drive higher activity for developers, construction and allied sectors.

The government also announced setting up an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, which is expected to strengthen the confidence of private developers regarding risks during the infrastructure development and construction phase.

In a bid to deepen the REITs sector, the Finance Minister proposed to accelerate the recycling of significant real estate assets of CPSEs through the setting up of dedicated REITs. This, according to Kotak Institutional Securities, would be asset monetisation for the government, while also deepening the sector (REITs) if a new REIT were to get listed.

Additionally, Budget also focused on developing infrastructure investment trusts in Tier II and Tier III cities. Embassy Office Parks might benefit due to the upcoming enhanced investment in infrastructure and real estate investment trusts, said Axis Securities.

Budget proposes a tax holiday till 2047 for any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India. The brokerage said the move is especially positive for data centre players such as Anant Raj, benefitting from increased focus on making India a data centre hub.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said that the Union Budget 2026 underscores policy continuity and a sustained focus on infrastructure and urban development, both critical for real estate growth.

"A stable macro framework and fiscal discipline reinforce long-term confidence, especially in premium and luxury housing. For discerning buyers, improved urban livability and economic resilience remain key drivers, even as global uncertainties influence near-term sentiment," he added.