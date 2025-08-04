DLF Q1 Results: Consolidated profit jumps 18% YoY to ₹763 crore

DLF Q1 Results: Real estate major DLF on Monday, August 4, reported an 18.13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹762.67 crore for Q1FY26 compared to a profit of ₹645.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), however, profit declined 40.52 per cent as the company's profit in Q4FY25 was ₹1,282.20 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review, at ₹2,716.70 crore, almost doubled on a YoY basis but dropped 13.14 per cent QoQ. In Q1FY25, the company's revenue from operations was ₹1,362.35 crore, while in Q4FY25, the revenue was ₹3,127.58 crore.

EBITDA, excluding DCCDL figures, stood at ₹628 crore in Q1FY26, rising 6 per cent YoY but dropping 48 per cent QoQ.

In Q1FY25, EBITDA was ₹597 crore YoY, and in Q4FY25, it was ₹1,198 crore.

The EBIDTA margin for the quarter was 21 per cent, compared to 34 per cent year over year and 36 per cent quarter over quarter.

The company said its new sales bookings jumped 78 per cent YoY to ₹11,425 crore, led by another successful launch in the DLF Privana ecosystem.

Collections stood at ₹2,794 crore, while net cash surplus generation stood at ₹1,131 crore.

DCCDL Q1 results The segment's PAT rose 26 per cent YoY and 12 per cent QoQ to ₹593 crore. Total revenue, which includes rental income and service and other operating income, increased 12 per cent YoY and 6 per cent QoQ to ₹1,739 crore.

EBIDTA rose 14 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ to ₹1,356 crore.