DLF Q3 Results: Real estate firm's net profit jumps over 13% YoY to ₹1,203 crore; revenue surges 32% — Details here

DLF Q3 Results: Real estate developer, DLF Ltd, announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 22 January 2026. The company recorded a 13% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹1,203 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹1,058 crore in the same period a year ago, as per an exchange filing.
