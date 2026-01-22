DLF Q3 Results: Real estate firm's net profit jumps over 13% YoY to ₹1,203 crore; revenue surges 32% — Details here

DLF Q3 Results: Real estate firm's net profit jumps over 13% YoY to 1,203 crore; revenue surges 32% — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Jan 2026, 06:08 PM IST
DLF announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 22 January 2026.
DLF announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

DLF Q3 Results: Real estate developer, DLF Ltd, announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 22 January 2026. The company recorded a 13% rise in its consolidated net profits to 1,203 crore in the third quarter, compared to 1,058 crore in the same period a year ago, as per an exchange filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

DLFStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDLF Q3 Results: Real estate firm's net profit jumps over 13% YoY to ₹1,203 crore; revenue surges 32% — Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.