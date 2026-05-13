DLF Q4 Results: Net profit flat at ₹1,265 crore, revenue falls 42% YoY; ₹8 dividend announced

DLF, one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced its financial results for the March quarter and full financial year FY26 on May 13.

For Q4 FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,814 crore, marking an 10.2% sequential growth, although it declined 42% year-on-year compared to ₹3,128 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The net profit came in at ₹1,265 crore, up 5% sequentially but marginally lower by 2.3% year-on-year. On the operational front, EBITDA stood at ₹691 crore, down 19% QoQ and 42% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 28% versus 34% in Q3 FY26 and 36% in Q4 FY25.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were DLF's Q4 FY26 financial results? ⌵ DLF reported a net profit of ₹1,265 crore, which was flat year-on-year, and revenue from operations declined 42% year-on-year to ₹1,814 crore for Q4 FY26. 2 How did DLF's full-year FY26 performance compare to FY25? ⌵ For the full financial year FY26, DLF's revenue from operations grew 7% year-on-year to ₹8,552 crore, and net profit stood at ₹4,408 crore, a slight increase from ₹4,357 crore in FY25. 3 What dividend did DLF announce for FY26? ⌵ DLF announced a dividend of ₹8 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. 4 What is DLF's current status regarding its rental portfolio and development potential? ⌵ DLF's rental portfolio operates at 95% occupancy across 50 million sq ft, and the company has 280 million sq ft of development potential in residential and commercial segments. 5 How have DLF shares performed recently? ⌵ DLF shares have been under pressure for nearly a year, falling to multi-month lows, but reversed their losing streak in April 2026 with a 16.5% gain before declining modestly in May.

For the full financial year FY26, DLF reported revenue from operations of ₹8,552 crore, registering a 7% year-on-year growth compared to ₹7,994 crore in FY25, while net profit stood at ₹4,408 crore, compared to ₹4,357 crore in the previous financial year.

New sales bookings for the fiscal year stood at ₹20,143 crore in FY26, in line with the company’s guidance, but lower than the ₹21,223 crore recorded in FY25.

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On its annuity business, the company said its rental portfolio stands around 50 million sq ft and continues to operate at an industry-leading occupancy of 95 per cent.

“With a significant land bank, a robust launch pipeline across development and rental businesses, a strengthened balance sheet, and consistent cash flow generation, DLF is well positioned to capitalise on the structural upcycle in the sector. We remain focused on delivering sustained, profitable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders,” the company said in its earnings filing.

The company has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million sq ft.

DLF Group has 280 million sq ft of development potential across the residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution in the identified pipeline.

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Meanwhile, the company announced a dividend of ₹8 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2 each for FY26, subject to approval of the shareholders.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties.

DLF shares remain under pressure The company’s shares have been struggling to gain traction on the exchanges, as the stock has remained under pressure for nearly a year, falling to multi-month lows. The stock began its downward trend in June 2025, which continued until March 2026, resulting in a cumulative decline of 40%.

However, the stock reversed its prolonged losing streak in April, ending the month with a gain of 16.5%, before resuming its weak trend in May, declining modestly by 2% so far.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.